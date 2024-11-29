I tried Caorunn Gin - and I think it would make the perfect Christmas gift
- Caorunn Gin has launched a personalised version of its Classic Gin
- The bottle is priced at £30 for 70cl - no extra cost for personalisation
- I think it would make an ideal Christmas gift for the gin lover in your life
I tried Caorunn Gin for the first time, as it launched a personalised version just in time for Christmas.
The award-winning handcrafted premium gin is made in the Scottish Highlands, infusing five locally sourced botanicals.
The botanicals used include; Rowan Berry, Dandelion, Heather, Coul Blush Apple, and Bog Myrtle.
I was excited to try it for the first time as I love gin, but I was a little apprehensive as I don’t usually like an original gin and usually reach for a flavoured gin.
While Caorunn Gin makes flavoured gin, the gin I was specifically trying was its ‘Classic Gin’.
The taste was lovely though and you certainly taste how genuinely high quality and premium the gin is compared to others I have tried.
I mixed my drink with lemonade due to personal preference, however Caorunn actually recommended drinking its gin with tonic and a slice of red apple. Having said that, I still really enjoyed the taste with the lemonade mixer.
But what really makes this product such an excellent Christmas gift is the personalisation. For no extra cost, the product can include a name, as well as a personalised message.
Caorunn’s Classic Gin can be purchased directly from its website, priced at £30 for a 70cl. Adding the personalisation is completely free of charge.
