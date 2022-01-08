How to get Lunch For Even Less at some of the best places in Rutland

The Lunch for Even Less scheme is back for the early part of 2022, allowing you to enjoy a touch of fine dining at lunchtime for less this winter.

Six of Rutland’s restaurants and pubs – including the Michelin Star-rated Hambleton Hall and the Bib Gourmand-rated Hitchen’s Bar and Stag & Hounds (near Melton) – have come together again to offer delicious food at set prices.

Ben Jones, co-owner of The Olive Branch, at Clipsham, said: “We love taking part in the annual Lunch For Even Less promotion. It’s a brilliant way to encourage our guests to come out during the winter months, creates a wonderful buzz in the pub, and it’s a good chance for people to dine at their favourite places – or try somewhere new – at a fantastic price.”

The offer is unique to each restaurant as below;

THE OLIVE BRANCH, Clipsham

Two courses for £21 (third course for £6); Valid January 19 - March 12. Closed Mondays and Tuesdays. www.theolivebranchpub.com

HITCHEN’S BARN, Oakham

Two courses for £18.95 (third course for £4); Valid January 18 - April 2 . Closed Sundays and Mondays. www.hitchensbarn.co.uk

HAMBLETON HALL, near Oakham

Two courses for £34.50 (third course for £7.50); Valid January 10 - February 25. Excluding weekends, Valentines Day and January 19. www.hambletonhall.com

THE WHEATSHEAF, Greetham

Two courses for £16.50 (third course for £4); Valid January 19 - April 2. Closed Mondays and Tuesdays. www.wheatsheaf-greetham.co.uk

THE KING’S ARMS , Wing

Two courses for £18 (3rd course for £4); Valid January 27 - March 26. Available Thursdays-Saturdays only. www.thekingsarms-wing.co.uk

THE STAG & HOUNDS in nearby Burrough-on-the-Hill

Two courses for £19 (3rd course for £4); Valid January 26 - March 11. Available Wednesdays to Saturdays only.

www.stagnhoundspub.co.uk

1. Lunch For Even Less The Olive Branch at Clipsham. Photo: Midlands Photo Sales

2. Lunch For Even Less Hitchen's Barn, Oakham Photo Sales

3. Lunch For Even Less Hambleton Hall PHOTO: Supplied EMN-160122-114853001 Photo: Midlands Photo Sales

4. Lunch For Even Less The Wheatsheaf at Greetham Photo Sales