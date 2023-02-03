The chance to dine out on exotic dishes from across the globe in Peterborough has never been greater.

Traditional BRITISH fayre is widely available in the city’s cafes, pubs and restaurants – occasionally, at the fine dining end – with a nod to classic French.

But here is the exciting and, in some case unexpected, national delicacies being plated up for city foodies.

Take a look at cuisines from more than 30 countries and regions, now served in city restaurants, in the pictures below.

JAPAN

The opening of stunning Katana restaurant and wine bar, on Broadway, last month added a new dimension to Pan-Asian food, with dishes from KOREA, THAILAND and INDONESIA also to be found on the menu. The chain Wagamama in Long Causeway offers something similar.

AMERICA

City centre burger and fries diner Five Guys on Cathedral Square, and Frankie and Benny's at Boongate and Hampton, offer some standard options from across The Pond, whereas Iron Horse Ranch House at Market Deeping adds a little more authenticity.

AFRICA

Remstone Kitchen at the Pyramid Centre in Bretton serves freshly made West African dishes.

FRANCE

Cote, in Church Street, the modern all-day French brasserie chain, continues to serve up regional specialties and traditional classics.

LITHUANIA

Both have a very rustic look – Kaimas, on Lincoln Road, near The Triangle, and Berneliu Uzeiga, on Park Road, have been serving up eastern European dishes for years.

CHINA

The Grain Barge floating restaurant on the Embankment, Oodles, on Bridge Street, and Chopstix, on Long Causeway, have the city centre covered, while Shanghai Garden on Lincoln Road has been consistently hugely popular.

INDIA

Bombay Brasserie on Broadway, The Banyan Bree, on Westgate, Tap & Tandoor on Cumbergate, and 1498 Spice Affair on Priestgate, which specialises in Goan dishes, cater for diners in the city centre, but there are more to be found in outlying areas.

ITALY

City centre independents like The Pizza House and Pizza Parlour in Cowgate, and Mattoni at Eye and Hampton, compete with all the big name chains – such as Pizza Express, Prezzo, and Franco Manca.

POLAND

U Gutka Polish Kitchen, on Lincoln Road, while Pierogarnia, on Winslow Road, Netherton, also serves UKRAINE dishes.

LATINA AMERICA

Las Iguanas in Church Street, a recent addition to the city centre, is famous for its cocktails and exciting dishes from BRAZIL, ARGENTINA, CUBA and MEXICO. Chiquito has a more Tex-Mex feel at Hampton.

THAILAND

The Brewery Tap, on Westgate, has been doing it for decades, as has its sister restaurant East, on the barge at Town Bridge, which also features dishes from BURMA, INDONESIA, MALAYSIA, and KOREA.

PORTUGAL

A Tasca on Lincoln Road, offers traditional food and entertainment, while Nata Lisboa on Midgate is more of a daytime cafe.

THE CARIBBEAN

Embe Soulfood Restaurant, on Cowgate, and Turtle Bay, on Exchange Street, light up the city centre with food from the islands while Jamaican Delights, on Lincoln Road, is a favourite too.

GREECE

Salamis Taverna on Broadway is a-meze-ing.

THE MEDITERRANEAN

Sweet Olives at the Queensgate Hotel, on Fletton Avenue, is influenced by the region

TURKEY

Turkish Kitchen, on New Road, Tavan on Lincoln Road – which also specialises in tagines from

MOROCCO – and Ishtar Lounge, on St John's Street, cook your favourite dishes over coals.

MIDDLE EAST

Asia restaurant on Fitzwilliam Street offers Kurdish cuisine with unique flavours from TURKEY, IRAQ and SYRIA.

NEPAL

Check out Gurkha Durbaar, on Broadway, Momoz & More, on Westgate, plus Gurkha Lounge in Hampton Vale.

1 . A world of food in Peterborough Indian, Thai, Japanese, Polish, Italian, Greek.... and more to choose fromt Photo: PT Photo Sales

2 . THAI East, on the river at Town Bridge, Peterborough Photo: supplied Photo Sales

3 . JAPANESE and Pan-Asian Katana Restaurant on Broadway Photo: David Lowndes Photo Sales

4 . POLISH and UKRAINIAN Pierogarnia, at Winslow Road, Netherton, Peterborough Photo: supplied Photo Sales