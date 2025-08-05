Hope that Peterborough pub refurbishment would improve footfall

Plans have been submitted to Peterborough City Council for the refurbishment of a pub in a bid to drive footfall.

The Mulberry Tree Farm pub in Hampton opened in 2017 and, according to its website, “brings generous portions of classic British fare to Peterborough families”.

Pub retailer Greene King applied to the city council for full planning permission on July 31 to refurbish the building inside and out, including the relocation of the existing entrance.

Planning documents stated: “The external treatment includes existing brickwork to be painted and vertical timber boarding to be erected on the main elevations which will give a cohesive appearance to the building.

“The timber cladding will be of a high quality and sustainably sourced and, if required in the future, easily removed and replaced where necessary.

“The proposed external changes will have very little impact on the streetscene and is considered to be in keeping with the character and appearance of the area as a whole.”

Greene King believes that the proposed changes would provide an interest to the building as well as help in creating footfall to the site and cater for the local community.

Internally, there would be a refurbishment of the current layout to make it more “customer friendly” and provide easier movement within the building, but there would be no increase in the customer areas.

Plans stated that the internal layout changes would create a more “integrated setting” and allow the back of house to be “fully compliant” with current building regulations and associated legislation.

“This will [allow] the staff to work in a safe and efficient manner and provide a modern up to date offering to customers,” the plans add.

The pub was initially built as part of a larger scheme for the area, with other associated developments in the immediate area including an Aldi supermarket, a residential block and a variety of eateries and hospitality outlets.

Peterborough City Council planners will make a decision on Greene King’s application at a later date.