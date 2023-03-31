High Rollaz bringing DJ Nookie to city centre party

High Rollaz return to Embe with guest DJ Nookie (right)

Known for their Drum n Bass and Jungle events since the 90s, they will be putting the good in to Good Friday across two floors – with two bars, a booming sound system and plenty of room to dance or chill – at the Cowgate venue on April 7, from 10pm-3am.

And they are promising an exclusive, intimate session with a legend and one of the foundations of the Drum n bass scene, their special guest DJ NOOKIE.

Compering will be MC FIVE ALIVE, a long-time friend and resident of The High Rollaz camp, and he will be joined by a line-up featuring: Sincere, the founder of High Rollaz, a DJ and radio broadcaster; Rayan Gee (best known one third of the local legendary rave band Shades Of Rhythm and an amazingDJ); West (CEO of Default Records); Instant b2b Tredda from Strictly Soulful, one of Peterborough’s biggest dnb brands and event.

DJ Sincere said: “After the success of our last party we return to the amazing EMBE Soulfood restaurant for part two, it’s the perfect venue that oozes style fitting with our music policy.

“The amazing kitchen will be open all night for your delight.”

There will be collection tins for Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice on the night too.

