News you can trust since 1948
BREAKING
Back to school - teachers strikes finally over
Andrew Tate wins appeal to be released from house arrest
Mail Online suspends Dan Wootton amid investigation into allegations
Wilko on the brink of collapse putting 12,000 jobs at risk
Canada PM Justin Trudeau and wife Sophie to separate after 18 years
Pee-wee Herman star Paul Reuben dies at the age of 70

Gurkha Durbaar: How kids can eat for free this summer

A Peterborough city centre restaurant has launched a great new meal deal to get families around the dinner table and “make memories together”.
By Brad Barnes
Published 4th Aug 2023, 12:46 BST- 1 min read
Updated 4th Aug 2023, 13:05 BST
Enjoy a family meal where the children can eat freeEnjoy a family meal where the children can eat free
Enjoy a family meal where the children can eat free

All this month, Gurkha Durbaar, the contemporary modern Nepalese and Indian restaurant in Broadway is offering a “family friendly extravaganza”, from 5pm to 7pm.

As long as tables are taken by 6pm, two children eat free, from the children’s menu, provided an adult orders any main dish.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The restaurant, which opened in 2019, is popular with parties and couples – it was voted Tripadvisor’s most romantic Cambridgeshire restaurant earlier this year. Now it wants to attract families – mine certainly love the place – to enjoy the dining experience.

Prem Devkota, from the restaurant, said: “We have a beautiful place here, a cosy, family environment which we want young and old to experience..

Most Popular

"It is the summer holidays and more families are out and about, so we want them to come and enjoy what we can offer. This is a way of making it more affordable.”

For reservations, call 01733344144 or go to www.gurkhadurbaar.com

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Meanwhile, another city centre restaurant looking to make dining out more cost effective for families will allow children to eat for £1, from itschildren’s menu, with every adult a la carte meal.

​Middletons Steakhouse and Grill, in Bridge Street, is running the offer throughout August, from 12pm to 5pm.

Full terms and conditions at wwww.middletons-shg.co.uk

Related topics:PeterboroughCambridgeshireTripAdvisor