Golden ale will celebrate 50 years of Peterborough's CAMRA group

The creators of the Golden Years brew at Nene Valley Brewery

Peterborough and District CAMRA have been campaigning for good beer across the city for 50 years – and to mark the milestone a special beer has been brewed with Nene Valley Brewery of Oundle.

Members of the branch were joined by the three pubs that won the City, Town and Rural Pub of the Year Awards in this Golden anniversary year.

Staff from the pubs joined in on helping to chose the malts and hops used in the beer, a golden ale at 5% abv – aptly named Golden Years, and got a hands-on introduction to brewing.

The beer will be available in pubs over the Easter Weekend.

Group spokesman Steve Dunkley described the visit as an “absolute blast”.

He said: “We've been out to Nene Valley Brewery with folks from The Vine at Coates, the Letter B in Whittlesey and The Wonky Donkey in Fletton.

“They were the three winners of the branch’s Rural Pub of the Year, Town Pub of the Year and City Pub of the Year awards respectively, with The Vine winning the overall Pub of the Year award.

“What was suggested by the folks from The Vine was that the three winners had a collaborative brew day to celebrate the wins, and it happened to tie in with the branch celebrating 50 years of campaigning of good beer in Peterborough and District.

“So we've been out to Nene Valley Brewery having an absolute blast, brewing a golden ale which will be launched in the three award winning pubs and available to the trade over Easter weekend!”