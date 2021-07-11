Football is coming home... in a pizza box

The Harry Kane pizza which has made a comeback at Papa Luigi

With lots of rivalry between the owners and the Papa Luigi crew - and everyone wanting to watch the big game - they are having to resort to a draw to see who works the crucial shift.

Papa Luigi - with takeaways on Lincoln Road and London Road - was the city’s very first pizza delivery chain in 1983. When there is an important game on TV then the shops always get extra busy - and with Peterborough’s big Italian community they don’t get any bigger than the Three Lions and The Azzurri going head to head to be crowned champions of Europe.

Company founder Tony Scibelli commented: “We have had this once or twice in the past but never in a final, so the desire to watch the match is greater than ever, although Italy have of course been used to this type of experience far more than England The Italian fans are so passionate we would not miss the game for the world.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Stef Malajny and Vic Curry with English pizza and Italian pizza. Photo: Terry Harris THA

“Matters are made worse when the number of customers can triple, however it is normally eased by the fact the fans are so engrossed in the games that they don’t realise we may be ten minutes late.”

Business partner and big England fan Stef Malajny added “We have also shown support for the English team with our Harry Kane pizza again,a big hit in the World Cup in 2018 which I think is really great. And England have the best squad since 1966 so this gives us a great chance.

“The main thing is whoever wins we have a great game and everybody enjoys themselves after a very hard 18 months.”