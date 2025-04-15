‘Fizzy Pop’ is back in vogue according to Peterborough business Kingsley Beverages UK

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Kingsley Beverages UK adds two new soft drink variants to its own brand ‘Kingsley’ range

Peterborough-based soft drinks business Kingsley Beverages UK has launched two new ‘fizzy pops’ – Kingsley Berry Twist and Kingsley Cherry Cola.

The carbonated-soft drinks join the Kingsley range and will be available in Iceland this month, in 2 Litre bottles, RRP: 80p.

The drinks giant will also be distributing the new flavours across wholesale, convenience stores and food service.

Jumping on the back of the 90s nostalgia trend – and monopolising on the popularity of similar products in the soft drinks category – Kingsley Beverages UK hopes to help consumers find the sweet spot between value and flavour with its new launches.

Trends data shows across the category nostalgia is influencing consumer choices, leading to a resurgence of retro flavours and products reminiscent of past decades. This spans non-alcoholic and soft drink beverages. Experts believe the trend is driven by economic uncertainty, whereby shoppers seek products that evoke a time of comfort.

The bright blue soft drink, Kingsley Berry Twist, and fan-favourite Kingsley Cherry Cola join the five-flavour range following a recent surge in fizzy drink sales for the brand. In the first quarter Kingsley Beverages UK saw Kingsley Cherryade double in volume.

Chris Bradshaw, UK Managing Director from Kingsley Beverages UK said: “Cherry Cola held huge popularity in the 90s period, so reintroducing this classic flavour felt a natural fit for Easter where people are looking for something fun and refreshing.”

Launching the soft drinks ahead of Easter and BBQ season, the drinks giant promises premium quality at an affordable price for all occasions this Spring/Summer.

Chris Bradshaw added: “We are mindful that the cost-of-living crisis is still impacting our shoppers, particularly when it comes to purchasing treats and non-essential items. We also know Gen Z are more budget-conscious and therefore driving up the ‘value own-brand’ market.

“As we head into Spring/Summer occasions and gatherings, we believe Kingsley soft drinks – particularly our latest variants – will compete with similar, more expensive, products in the category on taste. Our price point allows shoppers to experience great flavour at an accessible price.”

Kingsley Beverages UK are a premium, affordable soft drinks business based in Peterborough.

Founded in 2007, the international beverage company is headquartered in Dubai, UAE, with regional offices in Johannesburg, South Africa and Houston, USA. ​