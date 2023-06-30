Pizza chain Fireaway is planning to open its first restaurant in Peterborough along Broadway.

An application has been submitted to move into the currently vacant unit at 35 Broadway last occupied by Letter Group rental agents, which has now moved to Minerva Business Park.

The chain was started in 2016 in South London by Mario Aleppo with the aim of “bringing better pizza to the UK.”

Fireaway's restaurant in Bedford.

The recipe is said to originate from Mario’s grandmother, who came over from the Amalfi Coast in the 1950s.

The chain offers artisan pizza with service in just 180 seconds from a 400-degree fire oven and claims to have something for everyone one the menu, including Oreo milkshakes, Nutella pizzas and vegan options.

There are over 120 in the country, including Cambridge, Bedford and Melton Mowbray.

The plans include provision for internal seating and would require the installation of a new extraction flue to the rear.

35 Broadway.

The application states: “The proposal would provide internal seating area for patrons to enjoy hot cooked food, especially for shoppers, whilst also providing a new food outlet service for the local community.

“The proposal intends to also provide much needed economic boost to the existing area by providing a new restaurant within the parade with seating thereby attracting patrons from the local community and businesses.

"The vacant unit will be converted to provide new flavours of food for the community with freshly made pizza. The new restaurants would in turn also provide the employment of extra staff from the community.”

