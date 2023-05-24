Opening soon.... Tops Pizza on Broadway, Peterborough city centre

Tops Pizza, with its instantly recognisable top hat logo, is currently being fitted out in Broadway.

It will replace what was the Inari Sushi and Grill restaurant which closed last summer.

The new store will open on May 30 – according to the signs in the window – and will be giving away free pizza between 3pm and 6pm.