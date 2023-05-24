News you can trust since 1948
Empty city centre restaurant filled by pizza takeaway

A new big name pizza takeaway is set to open in Peterborough city centre.
By Brad Barnes
Published 24th May 2023, 09:08 BST- 1 min read
Opening soon.... Tops Pizza on Broadway, Peterborough city centreOpening soon.... Tops Pizza on Broadway, Peterborough city centre
Opening soon.... Tops Pizza on Broadway, Peterborough city centre

Tops Pizza, with its instantly recognisable top hat logo, is currently being fitted out in Broadway.

It will replace what was the Inari Sushi and Grill restaurant which closed last summer.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The new store will open on May 30 – according to the signs in the window – and will be giving away free pizza between 3pm and 6pm.

Tops Pizza has more than 60 takeaways nationwide.

