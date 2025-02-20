Easter Eggs: Mars launches new Easter egg range - full list of new items

Holly Allton
By Holly Allton

Food and drink writer

Published 20th Feb 2025, 16:14 BST
Updated 20th Feb 2025, 16:15 BST
We are so excited by these brand-new eggs 🍫
  • Mars has unveiled a brand-new Easter egg range
  • The range includes Malteser Truffles Giant Egg, Milky Way Medium Egg and more
  • Mini Eggs versions of M&M’s and Minstrels have also been launched

Easter is fast approaching, and we may be stocking up on eggs to give to our loved ones.

It is now a cultural tradition to gift chocolate eggs to one another on Easter Sunday, and there are so many different brands to choose from.

Mars unveils brand-new chocolate eggs including giant Maltesers Truffles | Mars Wrigley

One of the biggest companies in the chocolate industry, Mars Wrigley have unveiled brand-new Easter ranges for 2025.

Here is every brand-new Easter product from Mars Wrigley for 2025:

  • Maltesers Popcorn Bunny
  • M&M’s Crispy Bunny
  • M&M’s Choco Mini Eggs
  • Galaxy Minstrels Mini Eggs
  • M&M’s Mini Medium Egg
  • M&M’s Crispy Bunny Large Egg
  • Maltesers White Mini Bunnies Medium
  • Milky Way Large Egg
  • Snickers Extra Large Egg
  • Maltesers Truffles Giant Egg
  • Galaxy Ripple Giant Egg

Easter Sunday will be held on Sunday April 20, 2025. The products above are stocked across UK supermarkets including Asda, Morrisons, Tesco, Sainsbury’s and more.

