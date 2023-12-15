Costly refurbishments, reopenings and re-namings - how eating out changed for the better in 2023

2023 has generally been a good year for those who like to get out and about, eating and drinking, in the Peterborough area – and here’s 12 good reason why.

The early months saw the Fitzwilliam Arms, at Marholm, and The White Hart, in nearby Ufford, both undergo extensive refurbishments to offer something new to visitors. And The Cock Inn at Werrington reopened with a new landlord and new murals.

April saw the return of The Ruddy Duck at Peakirk after a brief closure, and it is now under the stewardship of well-known city licensee Nigel Cook (Burghley Club).

In June, after standing empty for 18 months, The Pack Horse, at Northborough, reopened, with Lesley Newitt (ex-Bluebell, Helpston) at the helm.

In between, Mildred's Bistro (now Milly's) at The William Cecil hotel, Stamford, was launched - and the same month The Woolpack at Stanground introduced the Taste of Thailand from its kitchen.

The Sugar Mill at Bourne underwent a six-figure refurb in June, while in September The Peacock on London Road, Peterborough was revamped and rebranded.

In October, the relaxed Row 48 was launched by The Dragonfly hotel at Thorpe Meadows after its restaurant and bar was transformed.

And last month The Boathouse - nearby at Thorpe Meadows - reopened having been revamped inside and out, while The Marigold Tavern, an Indian restaurant and pub opened at Eye Green.

