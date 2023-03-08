City centre restaurant hosts Mayor's curry night
Peterborough’s Gurkha Durbaar Nepalese and Indian restaurant was the venue for this year’s Mayor of Peterborough’s annual curry night.
Organised once again by city councillor Ansar Ali, the £25-a-head three-course meal at the Broadway eatery was hailed as a great success – boosting the charities chosen by Mayor Alan Dowson.
Councillor Ali said: “It's an event I have been organising and hosting for several years at different local eateries, who have always been extremely supportive.
"This year we raised over £600. I would like to thank Prem and his team at Gurkha Darbaar for their support and of course heartfelt thanks to all those who attended and supported. We all had a fantastic time. It was an extremely enjoyable social evening once again.”
A restaurant spokesman added: “Thank you so much Councillor Ali for your outstanding support and for hosting this wonderful event at Gurkha Durbaar, we are very grateful to be a part of the community.”