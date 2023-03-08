The Mayor Alan Dowson with Deputy Mayor Nick Sandford, Deputy Mayoress Bella Saltmarsh, councillor Ansar Ali and the Gurkha Durbaar team.

Organised once again by city councillor Ansar Ali, the £25-a-head three-course meal at the Broadway eatery was hailed as a great success – boosting the charities chosen by Mayor Alan Dowson.

Councillor Ali said: “It's an event I have been organising and hosting for several years at different local eateries, who have always been extremely supportive.

"This year we raised over £600. I would like to thank Prem and his team at Gurkha Darbaar for their support and of course heartfelt thanks to all those who attended and supported. We all had a fantastic time. It was an extremely enjoyable social evening once again.”