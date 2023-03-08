News you can trust since 1948
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

City centre restaurant hosts Mayor's curry night

Peterborough’s Gurkha Durbaar Nepalese and Indian restaurant was the venue for this year’s Mayor of Peterborough’s annual curry night.

By Brad Barnes
1 hour ago - 1 min read
Updated 8th Mar 2023, 6:43pm
The Mayor Alan Dowson with Deputy Mayor Nick Sandford, Deputy Mayoress Bella Saltmarsh, councillor Ansar Ali and the Gurkha Durbaar team.
The Mayor Alan Dowson with Deputy Mayor Nick Sandford, Deputy Mayoress Bella Saltmarsh, councillor Ansar Ali and the Gurkha Durbaar team.
The Mayor Alan Dowson with Deputy Mayor Nick Sandford, Deputy Mayoress Bella Saltmarsh, councillor Ansar Ali and the Gurkha Durbaar team.

Organised once again by city councillor Ansar Ali, the £25-a-head three-course meal at the Broadway eatery was hailed as a great success – boosting the charities chosen by Mayor Alan Dowson.

Councillor Ali said: “It's an event I have been organising and hosting for several years at different local eateries, who have always been extremely supportive.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"This year we raised over £600. I would like to thank Prem and his team at Gurkha Darbaar for their support and of course heartfelt thanks to all those who attended and supported. We all had a fantastic time. It was an extremely enjoyable social evening once again.”

A restaurant spokesman added: “Thank you so much Councillor Ali for your outstanding support and for hosting this wonderful event at Gurkha Durbaar, we are very grateful to be a part of the community.”

MayorPeterboroughAlan Dowson