Swish Peterborough city centre bar and restaurant Bijou has been put up for sale.

The Bridge Street venue, which opened in June 2022, is being marketed with a £140,000 price tag.

Popular with lovers of tapas, cocktails and bottomless brunches, the trendy bar has a smart cafe look with mezzanine floor and stylish basement.

There are also 20-30 seats outside for those who like to eat and drink alfresco.

It is well known for weekend live music and DJ events, as well as a weekly quiz night.

The bar is being advertised at uk.businessesforsale.com but owner Adam Davis says it remains business as usual with bookings being taken for some exciting new promotions right through to Christmas and a big New Year’s Eve party with Conservatory Sessions across all three floors.

