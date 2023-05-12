News you can trust since 1948
Chopstix Peterborough reopens after £100,000 refurbishment - with 100 free meals to giveaway

The store, on Long Causeway, first opened in 2010

Carly Roberts
By Carly Roberts
Published 12th May 2023, 15:15 BST- 1 min read
Updated 12th May 2023, 15:15 BST

Pan-Asian noodle chain Chopstix has announced the reopening of its Peterborough store – following a £100,000 refurbishment.

Store bosses said to mark the opening, chefs will be giving away 100 free, medium boxes to the first people in line next week.

The newly refurbished store will feature brand-new ‘state of the art’ digital screens and has launched a new dish, limited edition Zesty Lemon Chicken.

Chopstix is reopening in Peterborough after a major refurb - with a huge giveaway.Chopstix is reopening in Peterborough after a major refurb - with a huge giveaway.
As well as in-store dining, Chopstix will also operate home delivery with customers able to order dishes via the Chopstix app, Deliveroo, Just Eat and Uber Eats.

Speaking on the refurbishment, Rob Burns, marketing director for Chopstix said: “We’re really excited to re-open Chopstix in Peterborough, and welcome customers into the newly refurbished store, where they once again can enjoy our quick and fresh dishes.

"We have been a part of Peterborough town centre since 2010 and we look forward to many more years as part of this community.”

Customer favourite spring rolls will be free to the first 1,000 who download the free voucher from the Chopstix website – but customers will have to be quick as the giveaway is based on a first come, first served basis.

