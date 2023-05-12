Pan-Asian noodle chain Chopstix has announced the reopening of its Peterborough store – following a £100,000 refurbishment.

Store bosses said to mark the opening, chefs will be giving away 100 free, medium boxes to the first people in line next week.

The newly refurbished store will feature brand-new ‘state of the art’ digital screens and has launched a new dish, limited edition Zesty Lemon Chicken.

As well as in-store dining, Chopstix will also operate home delivery with customers able to order dishes via the Chopstix app, Deliveroo, Just Eat and Uber Eats.

Speaking on the refurbishment, Rob Burns, marketing director for Chopstix said: “We’re really excited to re-open Chopstix in Peterborough, and welcome customers into the newly refurbished store, where they once again can enjoy our quick and fresh dishes.

"We have been a part of Peterborough town centre since 2010 and we look forward to many more years as part of this community.”