'Chicken wing experts' Wingstop next for Peterborough city centre

Fast casual restaurant brand Wingstop – the ‘chicken wing experts’ – look set to be the next big name heading for Peterborough city centre.

The rapidly growing American chain, with almost 60 outlets across the UK, is in line to replace Franco Manca, on the corner of Long Causeway and Cathedral Square.

The sourdough pizza specialist, which opened in summer of 2022, revealed yesterday that its Peterborough restaurant is to close after a “difficult decision”.

No date for the closure has been made public yet, however two weeks ago a Building Control Notice was submitted to the city council planners with regards the refurbishment of the existing restaurant on Wingstop’s behalf.

Wingstop is set to replace Franco Manca in Cathedral Square

Wingstop, which reached the UK from the US in 2018, and has opened in high streets, retail parks and shopping centres, has remained tight-lipped about any Peterborough opening, despite placing several recruitment ads for senior managerial positions in Peterborough over the last three months.

Known for its flavoured rubs for its chicken wings, loaded fries and burgers, the UK franchise of Wingstop was acquired by a US investment firm late last year, aiming to drive further expansion of the brand to 200 restaurants within the next five years.

Numerous requests to Wingstop for an update on the situation have been rebuffed but when asked about it, a spokesperson for Franco Manca said: “We recommend reaching out to them directly for any updates on their plans for Peterborough.”