Chefs Zak and Shawn serve up two awards at village pub near Peterborough

Chef of the Year competitors Zak Perrin and Shawn Monk from The Falcon at Fotheringhay EMN-210824-141627009

Chef patron Zak Perrin, who is coming up to two years heading up the highly-regarded village pub and restaurant, scooped the Gold Award at the recent Northamptonshire Food and Drink Awards presentation night.

And his sous chef Shawn Monk walked away with Bronze in the Young Chef of the Year category.

“The awards evening was great, it was so nice to see people in our industry who have come through a very difficult time and are pushing on,” said Zak.

“And it was great to pick up the awards . Mine was the last one of the evening and I didn’t think I was going to win.

“I was just thinking ‘here we go’ when he started reading the finalists’ names out and then I realised I had got the Gold.