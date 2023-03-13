News you can trust since 1948
Check out eight Peterborough takeaways that have received top ratings from the Food Standards Agency

City’s takeaways and fast food joints earn top marks

By Darren Calpin
1 hour ago
Updated 13th Mar 2023, 5:47pm

On March 13, the Food Standards Agency awarded new food hygiene ratings to eight Peterborough takeaways.

All of the takeaways mentioned received the top rating of ‘5’.

The Food Standards Agency is responsible for the systems that regulate food businesses.

It works not only to protect people but also to reduce the economic burden of foodborne illness.

To date, Peterborough has 190 takeaways that have been rated by the Food Standards Agency (FSA).

The FSA is an independent government department, which works to protect public health and consumers’ wider interests in relation to food in England, Wales and Northern Ireland.

Eight of the city’s takeaways received top marks. Is your favourite among them?

Eight of the city's takeaways have received a top rating from the Food Standards Agency (image: Adobe)

1. Peterborough's top takeaways

Chicken Corner at Unit 1, Bellona Drive, Stanground South, Peterborough

2. Peterborough's top takeaways

Chicken Corner at Unit 1, Bellona Drive, Stanground South, Peterborough

Pizza Hut at Unit 2b 280 London Road, Peterborough

3. Peterborough's top takaways

Pizza Hut at Unit 2b 280 London Road, Peterborough

Subway at 2 Four Chimneys Crescent, Hampton Hargate, Peterborough (image: Getty)

4. Peterborough's top takeaways

Subway at 2 Four Chimneys Crescent, Hampton Hargate, Peterborough (image: Getty)

