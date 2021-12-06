Charters turns into a Winter Wonderland
It is beginning to look a lot like Christmas at Charters, Peterborough’s floating pub.
The decorations are up and the lights switched on ready for Winter Wonderland at the real ale emporium on the River Nene at Town Bridge from December 16-19.
There will be a Christmas-themed quiz from 8pm on December 16; Funk & Stuff from 9.30pm on December 17 with DJ Eddie Nash; December 18 from 10pm will see Another Girl Another Planet playing; and on December 19 from 3pm it is Pembroke Tenneson.
The Saturday and Sunday (18th and 19th) will also be home to the pub’s first ever Christmas Market, spread across the city centre’s biggest pub beer garden.
It will be open from 12pm-8pm with various stalls plus there will be mulled wine and cider, games for children, live music and lots of winter fun.