It is hugely popular in the North of England – which has prompted boss, Umar Hanif, to bring it to the city

A new cafe, offering everything from breakfast to Indian street food, has opened to great acclaim in Peterborough.

​Chaayé Paani is known for its fresh donuts, hot and cold drinks, street food and desserts.

Umar, who came across the award-winning franchise while studying in Leeds, said: “It has really taken off in the North and people were travelling quite a distance for good food, so I thought it would be a good idea to bring something new to Peterborough​​​​​​​.”

Umar said the response to the cafe, which shares a site with a tool hire company on Lincoln Road, as “amazing”.

"A lot of people have heard of Chaaye Paani, and is it usually just a drive-thru – this is the first one to have people inside to eat.

"We have 50 seats inside and at times we had people waiting outside to get in. The response was amazing.

​​​​​​​“We have some great speciality teas and Indian street food as well as all sorts of desserts but the freshly made donuts are​​​​​​​ something else​​​​​​​.

We have a £10,000 donut making machine, it is incredible.”​​​​​​​

Check out the menu at www.chaayepaani.co.uk/

1 . New opening Chaaye Paani cafe has opened up at Lincoln Road, Peterborough Photo: David Lowndes Photo Sales

2 . New opening Chaaye Paani cafe has opened up at Lincoln Road, Peterborough Photo: David Lowndes Photo Sales

3 . New opening Chaaye Paani cafe has opened up at Lincoln Road, Peterborough Photo: David Lowndes Photo Sales

4 . New opening Chaaye Paani cafe has opened up at Lincoln Road, Peterborough Photo: David Lowndes Photo Sales