Cathedral Square coffee shop owner says business could be threatened by council's plans to remove covered seating area

A Peterborough city centre coffee shop owner has said his business could be threatened after being asked to remove his covered outdoor seating area.

Gareth Norman runs the Bean Around cafe in Cathedral Square – and his customers have been able to enjoy sitting outside in all weathers thanks to his covered outdoor seating area.

The area was built to be part of the city’s cafe culture project during the COVID pandemic, and has continued to prove popular as the lockdown restrictions have ended.

Gareth Norman with his outside seating area at his Bean Around coffee bar at Cathedral Square

Advertisement Hide Ad

But now Gareth said he has been asked to remove the outside area by the council – a move he fears could but his business at risk.He said: “The outdoor area has been very useful and very popular.

"It was installed as part of the council’s push for cafe culture in the city.

"We have increased our turnover by around 15-20 per cent, and we have employed two extra staff as a result.

"But now we have been asked to remove the cover, and replace it with a table and chairs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"With our covered area, we could have people sitting outside all year round. But obviously no-one is going to sit outside when it is windy, raining and -4C.

"The cost of living is already directly having an impact. Losing an extra 10-15 per cent could be the difference between staying open or not.”

A petition has now been set up to try and save the outdoor area, with an online version attracting more than 200 signatures, and a paper one in the cafe attracting a similar number.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Today a spokesperson for the council said: “We have been in contact with a café in Peterborough City Centre about the current seating structure.

“The original temporary structure was to assist during COVID restrictions.

“A requirement of a pavement licence is that all furniture needs to be temporary and removeable. We are working very closely with this café to come up with a solution which is more in keeping with Cathedral Square, and that does not result in a loss of any outside seating space.”