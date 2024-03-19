Can you conquer the 20” Bada Bing? Peterborough's Pizza Parlour launches legendary new challenge!

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Teams of two are called to take on this massive eating endeavour, for a chance to win their pizza for free, and, take the title of champions!

Participants will face off against The Pizza Parlour’s iconic 20-inch pizza, stacked with a choice of mouth-watering toppings. The challenge is simple: finish the entire pizza within the set time, and your Bada Bing will be completely free.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pete Fierro, owner of The Pizza Parlour, commented, "We're always looking for new ways to engage our customers, and the BIG Bada Bing 20” Pizza Challenge is our latest offering. It’s our way of inviting our customers to step up to the plate, quite literally, and experience the thrill of conquering our legendary pizza.”

How long do you think it would take you and a friend to conquer the BIG Bada Bing 20” Pizza Challenge?