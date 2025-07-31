Cafe at Peterborough's Ferry Meadows to reopen
The previous cafe, which only opened in March, closed suddenly on earlier this month when a note was placed on the door informing customers.
Now though, under the ownership of Premium Tea provides Tea and the Gang, the cafe is to reopen on Friday (August 1).
The cafe has promised to be dog friendly, nature approved and kid friendly with a brand new on-site playground.
This will sit alongside the offering of freshly brewed coffee, tea, matcha and other speciality drinks as well as house-made brownies, cookies, toasties, sandwiches, cakes and more.
The cafe is set to open between 8am and 6pm Monday to Sunday.