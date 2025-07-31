Cafe at Peterborough's Ferry Meadows to reopen

A café offering great views across Peterborough's rowing lake and Thorpe Meadows is to reopen on Friday (July 31).

The previous cafe, which only opened in March, closed suddenly on earlier this month when a note was placed on the door informing customers.

Now though, under the ownership of Premium Tea provides Tea and the Gang, the cafe is to reopen on Friday (August 1).

The cafe has promised to be dog friendly, nature approved and kid friendly with a brand new on-site playground.

The cafe at Thorpe Mewdows.

This will sit alongside the offering of freshly brewed coffee, tea, matcha and other speciality drinks as well as house-made brownies, cookies, toasties, sandwiches, cakes and more.

The cafe is set to open between 8am and 6pm Monday to Sunday.