Brewery planning new look for Peterborough pub

Greene King, which owns Coopers at Copeland, South Bretton, has applied to Peterborough City Council for planning permission to extend the pub’s existing pergola, with polycarbonate roof, and the installation of patio doors.

A spokesperson for Coopers said: “We are currently exploring options to upgrade Coopers to make the pub even better for the local community.