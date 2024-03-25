Brewery planning new look for Peterborough pub
A Peterborough pub could be about to upgrade its al fresco offering.
Greene King, which owns Coopers at Copeland, South Bretton, has applied to Peterborough City Council for planning permission to extend the pub’s existing pergola, with polycarbonate roof, and the installation of patio doors.
A spokesperson for Coopers said: “We are currently exploring options to upgrade Coopers to make the pub even better for the local community.
"We hope to have more good news to share in the future.”