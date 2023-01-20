The first ever UK drive-thru of Wendy’s restaurant will open its doors in Cambridgeshire next week.

The restaurant, which will serve breakfast, lunch and dinner, is located adjacent to the Brampton Hut Interchange, which links the A1 to the A14.

The new restaurant will serve signature Wendy’s items, including the Baconator, Dave’s Single, Spicy Nuggets, the Spicy Chicken Sandwich and the Frosty dessert.

These are joined by an exclusive range of items only available in the UK, including chicken breast fillet nuggets, the Curry Bean Burger – square just like Wendy’s beef burgers – and the Avocado Veggie Salad.

A full Wendy’s-style breakfast menu is also available before 10.30am, offering the Breakfast Baconator, Croissant Sandwiches and the Classic Egg & Cheese Sandwich.

The first five people to tag themselves on Wendy’s socials- with the ‘Wendy’s standee’ - will get a Wendy’s swag bag.

Wendy’s drive-thru restaurant at Brampton Hut, Cambridgeshire opens as Peterborough gears up to welcome a similar restaurant in the city.

Wendy’s founder, Dave Thomas, introduced the first modern-day drive-thru to the world in 1970, which changed the face of the quick-service restaurant.

The newest Wendy’s restaurant in Brampton Hut will be owned and operated by franchisee Blank Table, marking Wendy’s second franchised traditional restaurant in the United Kingdom.

It follows previous restaurant openings in Reading, Stratford, Oxford, Croydon and Romford in 2021, and Camden, Brighton, Ilford, Maidstone, Sutton, Uxbridge, Kingston and Sheffield in 2022.

It comes as Wendy’s and Taco Bell are both under construction at Bourges View development, in Maskew Avenue, New England - with building works due to be completed in February.

Opening hours of the Brampton Hut restaurant are:

Monday-Thursday: 7:00am-10:00pm

Friday-Saturday: 7:00am-11:00pm

Sunday: 8:00am-10:00pm