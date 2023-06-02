The Sugar Mill pub, Elsea Park, Bourne, is to undergo a refurb

A family-friendly pub – with a large outdoor area which allows guests to drink and dine alfresco – it will reopen on Sunday, June 18, to welcome customers on Father’s Day .

The new look is set to elevate the pub’s interior to suit all occasions, from casual lunches to special celebrations.

Tom Bellis the General Manager said: “We are so excited to announce that the Sugar Mill will be receiving a refresh, and that over £80k has been invested into breathing new life into the venue. We can’t wait to celebrate our re-opening with all the father figures in our wonderful community on Father’s Day!”

The Sugar Mill pub, Elsea Park, Bourne, is to undergo a refurb - an artist impression of the new look

The Sugar Mill will reopen with a breakfast offering on the weekends alongside a varied menu of pub favourites such as Steak and Ale Pie served with chips, garden peas and gravy, and new additions such as Loaded Fries with spicy pulled pork, nacho cheese sauce, BBQ sauce, crispy onions and chopped chives and classic lagers on draught, cask ales and a variety of cocktails and G&Ts.

The pub, which is dog friendly and ideally situated for a drink or meal before or after a walk at the nearby Wake Pond and Barton Fen Nature Reserve, also offers a traditional Sunday Roast each week, served with fluffy mashed potato, roast potatoes, seasonal veggies, home-made Yorkshire pudding, stuffing and gravy.

The refurbishment will also create new job opportunities, including front and back of house roles.