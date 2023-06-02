News you can trust since 1948
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Police provide update on deaths of boy (17) and girl (12) at beach
Alison Hammond breaks down in tears on This Morning
Bournemouth beach deaths: Boat impounded by police
Police investigation launched after man and woman found dead in shed
Body of 15-year-old found in lake after massive police search
Girl, 12 & boy, 17 die following major incident at beach

Bourne pub to get £80,000 new look in time for Father's Day

The Sugar Mill pub on the outskirts of Bourne is due to close on Monday to undergo an £80,000 “refresh”.
By Brad Barnes
Published 2nd Jun 2023, 12:37 BST- 1 min read
Updated 2nd Jun 2023, 12:37 BST
The Sugar Mill pub, Elsea Park, Bourne, is to undergo a refurbThe Sugar Mill pub, Elsea Park, Bourne, is to undergo a refurb
The Sugar Mill pub, Elsea Park, Bourne, is to undergo a refurb

A family-friendly pub – with a large outdoor area which allows guests to drink and dine alfresco – it will reopen on Sunday, June 18, to welcome customers on Father’s Day .

The new look is set to elevate the pub’s interior to suit all occasions, from casual lunches to special celebrations.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Tom Bellis the General Manager said: “We are so excited to announce that the Sugar Mill will be receiving a refresh, and that over £80k has been invested into breathing new life into the venue. We can’t wait to celebrate our re-opening with all the father figures in our wonderful community on Father’s Day!”

The Sugar Mill pub, Elsea Park, Bourne, is to undergo a refurb - an artist impression of the new lookThe Sugar Mill pub, Elsea Park, Bourne, is to undergo a refurb - an artist impression of the new look
The Sugar Mill pub, Elsea Park, Bourne, is to undergo a refurb - an artist impression of the new look
Most Popular

The Sugar Mill will reopen with a breakfast offering on the weekends alongside a varied menu of pub favourites such as Steak and Ale Pie served with chips, garden peas and gravy, and new additions such as Loaded Fries with spicy pulled pork, nacho cheese sauce, BBQ sauce, crispy onions and chopped chives and classic lagers on draught, cask ales and a variety of cocktails and G&Ts.

The pub, which is dog friendly and ideally situated for a drink or meal before or after a walk at the nearby Wake Pond and Barton Fen Nature Reserve, also offers a traditional Sunday Roast each week, served with fluffy mashed potato, roast potatoes, seasonal veggies, home-made Yorkshire pudding, stuffing and gravy.

The refurbishment will also create new job opportunities, including front and back of house roles.

The Sugar Mill pub, Elsea Park, Bourne, is to undergo a refurb - an artist impression of the new lookThe Sugar Mill pub, Elsea Park, Bourne, is to undergo a refurb - an artist impression of the new look
The Sugar Mill pub, Elsea Park, Bourne, is to undergo a refurb - an artist impression of the new look
Related topics:BourneYorkshire