Blue Monday: Two Peterborough offers to cheer you up

Peterborough city centre’s Prezzo restaurant and Fireaway takeaway have some treats in store for pizza and pasta lovers on Blue Monday (January 20th)

​On the day when, apparently, we all feel at our lowest after the Christmas fun and festivities Prezzo on Cowgate has a mood busting offer. Diners can enjoy a selection of pasta and pizza dishes for just 99p for one day only – bringing the joy of Italian dining to customers for less.

Whether you fancy a classic Spaghetti Bolognese, Spaghetti Carbonara, (meat or meat free), or Rigatoni Arrabbiata for a spicy kick - or their best-selling hand stretched pizzas – Margherita topped with creamy mozzarella and fresh, fragrant basil, Mariana topped with juicy sun-dried tomatoes, and a drizzle of chilli oil, alongside Prezzo’s favourite – the Pepperoni. All can be made gluten free too!

James Brown, Prezzo CEO said: "January can be a tough month for many, with the post-holiday season pinch and the cold weather sweeping across the UK. At Prezzo, we wanted to offer our customers a little pick-me-up with our Blue Monday 99p menu. It's the perfect opportunity to connect with friends and family, and enjoy the delicious Italian food Prezzo is known for – all at an incredibly affordable price.”

Prezzo in Cowgate has a special Blue Monday offer

Customers looking to get their hands on Prezzo’s Blue Monday Specials Menu must pre-book and download a voucher before dining. When dining, customers must purchase a drink – soft or alcoholic – to accompany the selected 99p dish.

And Fireaway on Broadway – which is known for its fresh, authentic pizzas and daring flavour combinations – has 1,000 free pizzas to give away.

To claim your free pizza, sign up using your name, email address and phone number on Fireaway's booking system here before Blue Monday. Lucky diners will be selected to receive an invitation to enjoy any size Margherita pizza totally for free, starting on Blue Monday and ending on Sunday 26th January.

