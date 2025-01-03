From kids eat free to 2-for-one offers and £1 pizzas - where to go in Peterborough in January

It ends tomorrow (Saturday, 4th) but kids eat free at the Mulberry Tree Farm at Hampton. Up to three children can eat for free with one adult purchasing a breakfast, main meal or carvery. Plus, each child will get a free scoop of ice cream. But time is running out…

Pizza Express in Cathedral Square has a £1 pizza offer from Monday (6th) - January 30. Purchase one Classic or Leggera pizza (dine-in), and get another for just £1!

At Middleton's Steakhouse and Grill in Bridge Street, you can enjoy 2-for-1 on all burger meals all day, every Tuesday to Thursday in January. To claim the offer download the Middletons app and show the code to your server when you arrive.

In nearby Church Street, Las Iguanas - the home of vibrant Mexican and South American cuisine - is starting 2025 with a bang by offering a trio of deals this month.

From Sunday to Friday throughout January, guests can enjoy Bottomless Tapas for just £15 per person - a £10 discount off the usual £25 price.

Download the Las Iguanas app and you could unlock an exclusive £10 off your total bill when you spend £20 or more on food or drinks.

And for those embracing Dry January, Las Iguanas has partnered with Three Spirit, pioneers of non-alcoholic spirits, to offer a luxurious £1,000 Cotswolds Wellness Getaway. Entering is simple, visit Las Iguanas, snap a photo of your Three Spirit cocktail, and submit it online for a chance to win. Plus, there’s an additional £2,000 worth of runner-up prizes, including exclusive Three Spirit products, up for grabs.

Across Cathedral Square at Franco Manca you can get any pizza (including specials) for £5 from January 6th-31st.

You will need to fill out the form online at www.francomanca.co.uk/5hhhhh/

Every day throughout January, The Harrier at Gunthorpe will be offering a buy one get one free (BOGOF) offer on a variety of food and drink items. These include burgers, steaks, fish and chips and flatbreads.

Guests can also take advantage of BOGOF drinks including cocktails, bottled beer, cider and glass of house wine (January 6-20).

At The Boathouse, Thorpe Meadows, and the Fox & Hounds, Longthorpe, take advantage of the 2 mains for £20 promotion - order two select mains from the main menu totalling £20 on the bill. Exclusions and supplementary charges do apply.

And until January 16 you can enjoy a January Sale at Peterborough city centre's two Wetherspoon pubs – The College Arms and The Draper’s Arms – including a pint of Worthington’s beer at 99p.

The offer is also on at the Ivy Wall in Spalding and The George Hotel in Whittlesey .

They are also doing three burger meal deals that includes chips and a drink for £6.52 with an alcoholic drink and £4.99 with a non-alcoholic drink.

For pub goers participating in Dry January this year, from Monday The Halcyon at Westwood is offering a free 330ml bottle of Heineken 0.0 for anyone who walks or runs 10k steps in a day. To redeem the offer, show 10,000 steps logged for the day on your smart watch or the equivalent distance travelled (5 miles) by manual transport*

1 . January offers Food and drink offers to be found in Peterborough in January Photo: PT Photo Sales

2 . January offers Pizza Express in Cathedral Square has a £1 pizza offer Photo: Brad Photo Sales

3 . January offers Middletons, in Bridge Street, has a 2-for-1 on all burger meals, Tuesday to Thursday. Photo: David Lowndes Photo Sales