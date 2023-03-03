Black Sheep Coffee is taking over this unit in Queensgate

Black Sheep Coffee will open a 1,800 sq ft kiosk unit on the ground floor of the centre, taking over the former Costa space, adjacent to anchor store Primark and creating 12 local jobs.

Featuring the brand’s iconic coffee menu and boasting 100% speciality grade Robusta beans, Black Sheep Coffee will also offer Norwegian Waffles, Bagels, Toasties, and Smoothie Bowls, as well as an assortment of cakes, pastries, and light bites, enhancing the food and drink offer within Queensgate.

Moving from strength to strength since its inception in 2013, and with over 50 locations across the UK, Black Sheep Coffee has built on the tagline ‘leave the herd behind’, making socially conscious efforts to relinquish single-use plastics.

Gabriel Shohet and Eirik Holth, Co-Founders of Black Sheep Coffee, commented: “We are very excited to bring Black Sheep Coffee to Peterborough. We’ve experienced immense success across our sites in areas such as London, Manchester, and Edinburgh, and Queensgate makes a great addition to the portfolio, attracting local people and more dedicated visits from further away. Its visitors will enjoy our innovative offering, and join us in our socially conscious efforts to reduce single-use plastics.”