Best CBD Oil UK: Six top CBD brands to try in 2021

High-quality CBD oil has gotten quite a bit of attention from physicians and governments around the world. As a result, more and more individuals are looking and seeking out what it is that they are going to be able to do with the help of a product such as CBD oil.

With so many potential uses, you want to be sure that you are going to get CBD oil that works and that you can use it in an effective manner. CLR has written the following report - a deep dive into what this looks like, what it claims are the best CBD oil UK brands, and the legality of CBD in the United Kingdom.

Why is there demand for CBD?

Cannabidiol, which is the main phytocannabinoid that is extracted from the cannabis plant or hemp plant to make CBD oil, has a number of potential benefits associated with regular use. As a result, the CBD industry in the UK has been growing and cannabis oil has been normalized. Here are some of the potential health benefits of CBD oil.

* It May Help to Control Pain Naturally

There are plenty of lab reports and scientific studies that show that cannabis sativa and its cannabinoids can reduce pain. The great thing about CBD oil is that it is going to help your body to relax and keep your neurological system under control, which is essential to getting your pain under control. It may take time, but the results are worth the time you wait.

* Potential Skincare Benefits

Topical CBD creams can go a long way if you’re fighting off wrinkles or dry skin. Hemp extract made with CBD also helps to retain elasticity and ensures that you get the proper amount of moisture without making your skin oily.

* Organic Option for Mental Health Purposes

CBD oil products can potentially do wonders for people who struggle with problems related to anxiety of all sorts. It can also help to boost mood for people who may be trying to work through depression as well.

* Potentially Fewer Side Effects than Many Medications

The best CBD oil in the UK will have very few side effects, which is why more and more people are flocking to use it for wellness. Some people may report having an upset stomach or some other similar problem with high dosing, but that only happens in a small number of cases. As always, consult with your doctor or healthcare professional if you’re unsure about trying CBD alongside other medications.

* CBD Oil Does Not Make You High

There is little to no tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) in the best CBD oil UK (due to UK CBD laws, which will be discussed later in this guide). So, you don’t need to worry about any psychoactive effects like you would if you used the marijuana or cannabis bud outright.

Best CBD Oil UK: 6 Top CBD Brands to Try in 2021

As you look at the USA and UK markets for CBD oil, you are likely trying to sort out which CBD company provides the best CBD oil products. Here are some of the top picks in the UK based on our experience, testing and customer reviews.

Arguably the #1 CBD name in the UK is the Blessed CBD brand, which is known for having the most potent formula on the market. Their best seller is their 1000mg of CBD oil that is gluten free and non-GMO, which makes it perfect for anyone who is concerned about the purity of their CBD.

All of their CBD comes from organic plants in Colorado, which is known for their high-quality hemp plants. Every drop of their CBD oil has an effective terpene profile, and their products are affordable and effective. As well as this, all customers receive a copy of their third-party lab reports with every order for added assurance.

You can only buy Blessed CBD’s products from their official website (their products are not stocked in high street stores). For the #1 CBD oil brand in the UK, try Blessed CBD.

Vibes CBD is one of the best CBD oil UK brands that you can find. Their most popular products are their CBD capsules, and with good reason. You don’t have to worry about measuring every time you use their CBD, the taste isn’t awkward or earthy, and it’s a subtle way to add CBD to your daily routine.

Their CBD oils are also just as effective, with both a 1000mg and 2000mg strength available to choose from. Don’t be surprised to see all of their products regularly out of stock due to high demand!

The company provides top customer service and they’re always innovating new ways to help those who want to add CBD to their day-to-day wellness routine. They’ve even won awards for it, and that’s why they’re at the top of our list.

3. Excite CBD

Excite CBD is also among the best CBD oils in the UK. With a network of licensed farms, Excite CBD does everything possible to help small farms cultivate the very best cannabis. Then, that cannabis is used in a variety of vegan friendly products, from coconut oil capsules to gummies, and more.

Excite CBD goes the extra mile to ensure that their strains are high quality and have done research to narrow down what strains they use. This ensures purity and gives customers peace of mind regarding whatever products that they get from the Excite CBD team.

4. CBDistillery

CBDistillery is yet another company that sources all of their cannabis from Colorado farms. With a wide array of products (including gummies, topical solutions, and tinctures), they have one of the widest selections of high-quality products that you can find in the United Kingdom. They’re based in the USA though, so shipping can sometimes take a few weeks, especially during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Their most popular product is their unique “Relief and Relax” blend, which is a full spectrum CBD (that seems to fall within UK guidelines) that focuses on providing anxiety reduction and pain relief.

5. Eir Health

If you’re looking for a company that works with organic farmers in the United Kingdom and the European Union, then Eir Health is a solid option to consider. They feature high potency tinctures (approximately 100 mg of CBD per serving) that are filled with high quality cannabinoids.

While Eir Health primarily focuses on CBD oil tinctures, they are currently working to add more variety to their selection in the future.

6. Elixinol

Elixinol has some of the most unique flavors of any of the best CBD oils in the UK, including a cinnamint flavor. They’ve done a lot of work in order to ensure that they offer the most variety in their products without reducing the quality of those products. From 300 mg bottles of CBD oil to skin creams and daily gummy supplements, there are plenty of choices with Elixinol.

All of their oils have coconut oil and MCT oil in them, both of which are known to help speed up the CBD oil as it goes into your bloodstream.

Is CBD oil legal in the UK?

Recently, the United Kingdom adjusted and changed some of the laws surrounding cannabis and hemp CBD oil. While CBD oil in and of itself is not a controlled substance, THC is. This can make it difficult to understand the CBD market, and organizations like the Cannabis Trades Association have been trying to help businesses.

In short, all CBD products – from CBD gummies to CBD vape oils, oil drops and CBD balms – need to have less than 1 mg of THC content in them. Every product needs to be independently tested and provide third party lab results showing THC levels and whether they fall within that range, among other reports related to their purity and cleanliness. Lab reports will also allow you to better understand if there’s any pesticides, herbicides or solvents in the product.

Now, this only applies to products sold at ordinary businesses at your local high street. Farms that grow cannabis can have up to 0.2% THC. Once it has been processed, it has to meet that 1 mg threshold.

Full spectrum CBD oils may or may not fall into this range, so companies may have to change their extraction methods to eliminate as much THC as possible. On the other hand, broad spectrum CBD oils (which are mostly CBD but also may have fatty acids, CBG CBDA and other cannabinoids, flavonoids, and other compounds, but little to no THC) and CBD isolate (“Pure CBD”) can typically fall in this range without issue.

As of 2021, CBD brands in the UK must also comply with the new Novel Foods laws.

How do you know which UK CBD oil is best?

* Additives

The additives a company uses are helpful if you’re using CBD oil as a food supplement or for vaping. Look at what carrier oil they use (MCT oil, coconut oil, and hemp seed oil are the most common) and find the options that are right for you.

* Brand

Different brands will be better than others based on a variety of flavors. Do they use organic hemp? What does their range of products look like? Do they use herbicides and pesticides? And are they based in Europe or somewhere else?

* Extraction methods

There are a lot of extraction methods for CBD, and each one gets different results. The most popular options are low pressure ethanol extraction and supercritical co2 extraction process. The latter process is known to provide the best terpene profile, best quality CBD content, and other cannabinoids and flavonoids which encourages the entourage effect.

* Price

Obviously, the price is going to vary based on what high quality form of CBD product that you’re shopping for and the amount of CBD you get. CBD e-liquid for vape pens may cost more than a simple 10ml bottle of CBD oil tincture with a dropper. Compare prices and look at value.

Using any sort of CBD product as a main way to work things out with your own body and its endocannabinoid system takes some getting used to (especially if it’s your first time), but it can be really effective in the long run.