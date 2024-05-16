Bella just got better with £7.99 lunchtime offer

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Peterborough’s Bella Italia, the much-loved Italian restaurant at Hampton, is putting style back into lunchtime with a special money saving £7.99 deal.

The popular restaurant, at Cygnet Park, is known for its delicious pasta dishes and freshly-made hand-stretched sourdough pizzas.

And now guests can save up to £8.50 and enjoy these delicious Italian favourites at less than half price for lunch at an even more delicious price.

The offer of any one pasta or pizza for £7.99 is valid between the restaurant opening and 4pm on Mondays to Thursdays inclusive.

A new pizza and pasta deal at Bella Italia in Peterborough

Choose between classic Carbonara, melting Margarita pizza or fan favourite Lasagne. For something a bit different, get a seafood fix with a Gamberoni pasta or full on with a Meat Feast pizza.

A Bella Italia spokesperson said: “We know our guests are excitedly saving for the approaching summer holidays but still need to grab a tasty and filling lunch. To help we’re thrilled to bring our great quality pasta and pizza options for even better value to keep the national moving.”

Whether guests are looking for a treat, planning a catch-up with friends, or wanting to feed the whole family after some shopping, Bella Italia is the perfect reason to get together to chat, laugh, eat, and drink.

Inspired by Italian culture and cuisine, Bella Italia has been serving a wide range of dishes, made with fresh ingredients, for more than 30 years.