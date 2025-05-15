Appeal for hundreds of volunteers to help out at this year's Peterborough Beer Festival

“It's a real community and family feel, with everyone working together to make a great festival”

An appeal for volunteers at Peterborough Beer Festival is being made – in the hopes of making this year’s event the “best yet”.

The popular festival is run entirely by unpaid volunteers – with around 350 people turning up each year to help out.

The 2025 event, which runs from Tuesday, August 19- Saturday, August 23 at the Embankment – has so far seen 75 volunteers sign up.

Volunteer staff Bill Taylor and Daryl Ling at last year's event

Raeanne Elliott from Peterborough CAMRA Beer Festival, said: “Plans are coming together for the 46th Peterborough Beer Festival and we are reaching out for your help to make it the best yet!

“During festival open days, we require staff to serve behind our bars, work the tombola, help with pub games, serve cider, wine, gin and bottled beers.

"We also have a variety of other jobs, so those who prefer not to pour pints can usually be found something else to do.”

The organisers also need lots of hands-on help with setting up the festival before it opens.

The festival's amazing team of volunteers are a huge part of the success of the event

"There is lots of work to be done,” explained Raeanne. “From putting up security fencing to taking deliveries, from hanging posters to setting out chairs and everything else in between. When that has been done we're ready for the festival to start. And when the festival is finished, the work isn't - we also require people to help with the close down - we are always very short on help afterwards.”

Raeanne said the 75 volunteers who have signed up so far represent “a good uptake” – with the volunteer form having only gone live a few days ago.

She added: “Most of them are returning volunteers who can't wait for one of the biggest events of the year. We all look forward to seeing each other each year and it's a real community and family feel, with everyone working together to make a great festival. We welcome new people - most return year after year - and it's not all about pouring beer, there are so many jobs behind the scenes that go unnoticed.”

The experience offered is one that keeps many regulars returning each year – with all volunteers receiving a complimentary festival glass, subsidised meals, some free drinks and festival clothing discounts.

For more information, and to sign up online, visit the festival’s website.