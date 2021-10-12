All you need to know about Whittlesey pub’s 12-day real ale festival

Some of the beers on offer

The Wetherspoon pub in Market Place will host the festival from October 20-31.

The beers include; Black Sheep Monty Python’s Dead Parrot, Wolf Lazy Dog, Rooster’s Long Shadow, Thornbridge Shelby, Exmoor Wicked Wolf, Salopian Hop Twister, Bath Queen of Hearts, Bru Brewery Bru Brown Ale and Wadworth Sweet Molly.

They will cost £1.99 a pint.

The George Hotel, Whittlesey

Among the beers are those suitable for vegans and vegetarians, as well as two gluten-free beers. There will also be a number of beers not previously served in the pub.

The flavours include blackberry, coffee and juniper berries.

Pub manager Steve Kaczorowski said: “The festival is a great celebration of British and Irish ales.

“It will allow us to showcase an excellent choice of beers over a 12 day period at great value for money prices.”

Tasting notes on all of the beers will be available in the pub and on the Wetherspoon app.

Third-of-a pint glasses will be available, allowing customers to sample three beers (one third-of-a pint each) for the price of a pint.