AA award honour for Castor fine dining restaurant

The restaurant was opened four years ago in Castor’s historic Fitzwilliam Arms, a thatched Grade II listed building dating back to the 17th-century, by chef patron Adebola Adeshina.

It growing reputation has seen it recognised by all the major food industry guides – with the latest accolade coming last night at a glittering AA Hospitality Awards bash at the Grosvenor House in London.

The AA Inspector’s view describes The Chubby Castor as “a charming and characterful restaurant. …with an unwavering commitment to sustainability”.

A delighted chef Ade took to social media, tweeting proudly: “The Chubby Castor has been awarded three AA Rosettes for culinary excellence, placing the restaurant in the top 10% of restaurants in the prestigious guide.

Fantastic achievement for our team and well deserved.”

Ade, who added a “garden restaurant” The Yard to the establishment earlier this year, is passionate about creating exciting culinary experiences and has an enthusiasm for fresh, locally-sourced ingredients. His food is creative and refined ‘civilised dining’.

The whole team at The Chubby Castor champions local seasonal produce, sourced from predominantly local suppliers, as well as produce grown in their own kitchen garden, situated behind the restaurant..

Ade, who has worked alongside Gordon Ramsay, Marcus Wareing, Philip Howard and Eric Chavot, added: “It is an honour and a delight to be awarded three AA rosettes and I want to thank my team, from the kitchen to the front of house. This award truly reflects the hard work of each person that has contributed to the experience our diners receive.”

The long-established AA Rosette scheme celebrates successful cooking at different levels across the UK.

Three rosettes are awarded to outstanding restaurants that achieve standards that demand recognition well beyond their local area. The cooking is underpinned by the selection and sympathetic treatment of the highest quality ingredients.

Timing, seasoning and the judgment of flavour combinations must be consistently excellent to achieve this accolade. These virtues tend to be supported by other elements, such as intuitive service and a well-chosen wine list.

