A night of stand-up comedy at restaurant near Peterborough

Iron Horse Ranch House, Market Deeping

Funhouse, which already runs successful nights at numerous venues across the country, will have Spiky Mike compering for three acts on Wednesday (June 30).

Funhouse clubs are renowned for having exceptionally friendly audiences and a brilsliant atmosphere, which have led to twice winning Best Midlands Comedy Club awards with leading comedy website Chortle.

Topping the bill will be the effortlessly engaging Andrew Bird, who was the support act on a recent Michael McIntyre arena tour and has also supported Rhod Gilbert and Lee Hurst on tour, as well as performing internationally.

Andrew Bird, El Baldiniho and Olaf Falafel

Watching The Young Ones with his brothers as an eight year old, at two in the morning on Comic Relief, he realized then that he wanted to be funny in some way. With his personal appeal and superbly crafted, funny anecdotes, he captivates his audiences.

Opening the night is the fantastic El Baldiniho, who people might recognise from Britain’s Got Talent. He has an individual style of comedy magic and mind-reading.

Completing the line-up will be Olaf Falafel, who has somehow become known as: “Sweden’s eighth funniest comedian”! His distinctive assortment of one-liners and Scandinavian-type stories results in an entertaining set.

Tickets are £10 in advance and food is available pre-show.