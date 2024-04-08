A first look inside new cocktail bar The Lancaster Lounge at Yaxley

It is the culmination of a lot of hard work – and no expense spared – for Dominic Ricciardi, who bought the old Lancaster Club after it closed four years ago and set about refurbishing it, with apartments upstairs and a plush new venue downstairs.

And as the pictures show, it has been money well spent.

Everything from the decor, lighting and furnishings to the glasses and crockery says luxury.

"I always fancied having my own place,” said Dominic, who lives in the area. “I go to places in London and other cities and I know what I like and that is what I have delivered. Somewhere people of my age – and all ages – will feel good having a cocktail and a bite to eat in comfort.

"I have also tried to be respectful to the community. We kept Lancaster in the name and street artist Tony Nero has done a stunning Lancaster Bomber mural on one of the walls.

"We have had some of the old club regulars in already and they loved it. In fact the response to the opening from everyone has been amazing.”

The drinks offering is extensive and as for the food, it is small plates and grazing platters.

To start with, the venue will open 5pm-11pm, Thursday and Friday, and 12pm-11pm on Saturday and Sunday.

