A first look inside - and out - the refurbished Boathouse pub in Peterborough

Peterborough’s riverside pub The Boathouse has undergone a major refurbishment.
By Brad Barnes
Published 10th Nov 2023, 20:13 GMT

And these pictures offer a first look at what customers can expect when the pub and restaurant at Thorpe Meadows reopens on Monday (13th).

Extensive work on the beer garden began in September, with the pub closing fully on October 14 to allow the extensive makeover inside to take place.

