Huge investment is set to take a Peterborough restaurant with a stunning, tranquil setting to the next level.

Row 48 takes its name from the year Peterborough City Rowing Club was formed – and has terrific views of the 1,000m lake the club uses at Thorpe Meadows.

The restaurant, with a relaxed, casual atmosphere, is the new offering at the Dragonfly Hotel, operated by they Surya Hotel group

Refurbishing what was an under-used entrance, bar area, breakfast bar and restaurant has created an eye-catching drinking and dining space, that can set around 90.

And at the heart of it huge glass doors offering views of – and opening out onto – a patio overlooking the rowing lake.

It is spacious and there is lots of comfortable seating, as well as some booths, set off by new flooring and colour scheme.

“A lot of people would not come through the doors because, from the front, it just looks looks like a hotel – for hotel guests, said Sean Whyman, Regional Operations Manager. “And the food offering was a quite basic, designed to fulfill a need for our guests.

"We really thought about how we could separate that and make the restaurant an element in its own right – which is where Row 48 comes from.

“We decided it needed its own brand and to sing for itself, getting away from a perception that it is just for hotel guests.”

And it truly does, whether it is for breakfast, lunch, dinner or a coffee.

Sean added: “It is such a beautiful location and we felt there was so much more that it could do.

“We have invested a lot in this restaurant area to make it something special and different.

“We want it to be a social space, a casual dining experience where you can sit and watch the world go by, especially with the huge doors that open up completely, bringing the outside in.”

The outside is pretty smart too, high tables and benches and festoon lighting making it cosier as the sun goes down over the lake. More work is planned next year.

“As soon as the sun comes out the terrace gets busy and allowing dogs into the bar area has really helped, it has made a massive difference with people out walking coming in for a coffee.

“And those coming in maybe for first time are surprised by how relaxed it is,” says Sean.

