A first look at Bourne pub after £80,000 refurbishment

Bourne’s The Sugar Mill pub has undergone an £80,000 “refresh” – and here are the photos that show where the money has been spent.
By Brad Barnes
Published 16th Jun 2023, 09:24 BST
Updated 16th Jun 2023, 09:40 BST

The family friendly pub on the outskirts of the town – popular with drinkers and diners – reopens after a two-week facelift on Sunday – Father’s Day.

And general manager Tom Bellis is exited about the reaction he will get from customers.

Still a relatively new building – the pub opened a decade ago and underwent a £200,000 refit in 2020 – the walls and wooden panelling have had a lick of paint and new colour schemes, making the place look brighter.

And there has been an effort to define the restaurant and pub area – with a pool table adding to the pub feel.

There are also some photos of local landmarks on the walls – including two stunning hand-drawn murals – designed to give the Marston's pub its own identity.

And outside the beer garden has some new furniture and festoon lighting to make it even more inviting on a warm summer evening.

Reopening after a "refresh" - The Sugar Mill at Bourne

Reopening after a "refresh" - The Sugar Mill at Bourne

Reopening after a "refresh" - The Sugar Mill at Bourne

Reopening after a "refresh" - The Sugar Mill at Bourne

