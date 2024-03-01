News you can trust since 1948
A 12-day beer festival - with pints from £2.49!

A range of up to 30 real ales, including five from overseas brewers, will be available at Peterborough’s two city centre Wetherspoon pubs during their 12-day beer festival.
By Brad Barnes
Published 1st Mar 2024, 10:27 GMT
Updated 1st Mar 2024, 10:41 GMT
​The College Arms, in Broadway, and The Draper’s Arms, in Cowgate, as well as The George Hotel in Whittlesey, and Ivy Wall in Spalding, will host the festival from March 6-17.

The overseas brewers are from Taiwan, Germany, USA, Belgium and Italy. The pubs will serve a number of beers brewed specially for the festival.

Among the festival collection are vegan (also suitable for vegetarians) beers. As well as featuring a range of different malt and hop varieties from around the world, there are also beers that include chocolate and vanilla in their ingredients.

The 12-day beer fest starts March 6The 12-day beer fest starts March 6
The beers will be priced at £2.49 a pint.

The festival line-up includes Spring Frenzy (Daleside Brewery), Grizzly Bear IPA (Shepherd Neame), Disco Macaw (Redpoint Brewing, Taiwan), Crafty Fox (Hook Norton Brewery), Bite the Bullet! (Oakham Ales), Bingo Lady (The Lost Abbey Brewing Company, USA), Chocolate Ale (Leikeim Brewery, Germany), Parts and Labour (Rooster's Brewery), Germain (Brouwerij De Bock, Belgium), Roasted Nuts (Rebellion Brewery) and Falstaff (Birrificio Gregorio, Italy).

The Draper's Arms manager Christopher Parkes said: "The festival is a great celebration of real ale.

"It will allow us to showcase a selection of superb beers, including those from overseas, over a 12-day period, at great value-for-money prices.

"It will also give our customers the opportunity to enjoy a number of beers which have not previously been available in the pub, as well as those brewed specially for the festival."

Three third-of-a-pint tasters will also be available for the price of a pint.

Tasting notes on all of the beers will be available in the pubs as part of the festival magazine (a digital version will also be available on the Wetherspoon app and website).

All ales will be available to order at the bar or via the Wetherspoon app.

