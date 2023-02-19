From big pubs to little alehouses, Peterborough isn’t short of places to enjoy a pint and music.

There’s cracking city centre pubs and bars – as well as plenty of watering holes in more scenic settings – making it very easy to find somewhere for a great night out whatever your desires.

But which are the top spots in the city, according drinkers around Peterborough?

Here we have dug out some of the highest scoring establishments, based on reviews left on Google, from around the city.

Tell us where your favourite pub is and why you like it so much.

1 . The Woolpack Stanground - 29 North St, Stanground "Fantastic little place, great staff, massive space and great selection of beers." - Rated: 4.5 (289 reviews)

2 . The Ostrich Inn - 17 North St, Peterborough "Brilliant atmosphere, great selection of drinks, regular live music." - Rated: 4.5 (668 reviews)

3 . Palmerston Arms - 82 Oundle Rd, Woodston "Well kept real ale, friendly service, an old fashioned local pub." - Rated: 4.5 (213 reviews)

4 . The Bumble Inn - 46 Westgate, Peterborough "Very cosy and quiet little place witt a very attractive selection of tasty beers." - Rated: 4.6 (388 reviews)