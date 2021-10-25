Some of the pubs, bars and restaurants that have advertised vacancies in the past 10 days

14 well known Peterborough restaurants looking for staff

The hospitality trade in Peterborough continues to recover - but the need for staff to get back to full capacity goes on too.

By Brad Barnes
Monday, 25th October 2021, 5:26 am

A simple search of indeed.com brought up almost 80 hospitality job adverts - some with more than one vacancy - in a 15-mile radius of Peterborough in the last 10 days alone.

And many of them are for staff at some of the biggest names in the city - including Cote Brasserie, Turtle Bay and Wildwood in the city centre.

A great number of the jobs fall outside of the pubs, bars and restaurant sector, in health and care settings, of course.

Here are 14 venues advertising in the past 10 days.

1. Hospitality jobs in Peterborough

Wildwood in Peterborough city centre has advertised for a bar tender

Photo: Midlands

Photo Sales

2. Hospitality jobs in Peterborough

The Queens Head in Peterborough City Centre has advertised for a team member

Photo: Midlands

Photo Sales

3. Hospitality jobs in Peterborough

Turtle Bay in Peterborough city centre has advertised for a bar tender and waiter

Photo: Midlands

Photo Sales

4. Hospitality jobs in Peterborough

Cote Brasserie in Peterborough city centre has advertised for waiting staff

Photo: Midlands

Photo Sales
PeterboroughTurtle Bay
Next Page
Page 1 of 4