14 well known Peterborough restaurants looking for staff

A simple search of indeed.com brought up almost 80 hospitality job adverts - some with more than one vacancy - in a 15-mile radius of Peterborough in the last 10 days alone.
And many of them are for staff at some of the biggest names in the city - including Cote Brasserie, Turtle Bay and Wildwood in the city centre.
A great number of the jobs fall outside of the pubs, bars and restaurant sector, in health and care settings, of course.
Here are 14 venues advertising in the past 10 days.
Page 1 of 4