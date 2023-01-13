14 restaurants to try in Peterborough if you are looking for somewhere new in 2023 - including Momoz & More
From East European specialist restaurants to a shisha lounge and grill – here are 14 places to eat in Peterborough you have probably never come across
By Brad Barnes
4 minutes ago
Are looking for somewhere to eat in Peterborough, and maybe fancy somewhere different that you haven’t tried before?
Here is a round up of places that which, chances are you have probably never heard of, even though some have been around for years.
