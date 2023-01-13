News you can trust since 1948
How many of these restaurants have you tried - or even heard of?

14 restaurants to try in Peterborough if you are looking for somewhere new in 2023 - including Momoz & More

From East European specialist restaurants to a shisha lounge and grill – here are 14 places to eat in Peterborough you have probably never come across

By Brad Barnes
4 minutes ago

Are looking for somewhere to eat in Peterborough, and maybe fancy somewhere different that you haven’t tried before?

Here is a round up of places that which, chances are you have probably never heard of, even though some have been around for years.

1. KAIMAS

KAIMAS A Lithuanian restaurant in Lincoln Road, Peterborough

2. MOMOZ & MORE

MOMOZ & MORE New Nepalese and Indian restaurant on Westgate in Peterborough city centre

3. ELHOOT

ELHOOT A fish restaurant in Cromwell Road, Peterborough

4. A TASCA

A TASCA Portuguese restaurant, on the corner of Lincoln Road and St Paul's Road in Peterborough.

Peterborough