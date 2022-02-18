14 restaurants rated by Michelin closest to Peterborough

3. In the Michelin Restaurant Guide 2022

The Six Bells at Witham on the Hill: What Michelin say: A bright, characterful pub with charming staff and a spacious courtyard. Pizzas are cooked in the wood-burning oven, and there's free-range rotisserie chicken available on Fridays and Saturdays – or pick one of the sophisticated dishes from the main menu. Bedrooms are stylishly appointed; Hayloft is the best.

Photo: Midlands