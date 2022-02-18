14 restaurants rated by Michelin closest to Peterborough

The Chubby Castor, opened four years ago in the old Fitzwilliam Arms off the A47 at Castor, is a regular in the guide, noted for its modern British dishes.
Prevost, now at the Haycock Manor in Wansford, having relocated from Peterborough city centre, is another restaurant that is well known and appreciated locally.
For those happy to travel a little further, Rutland and Cambridge are well served when it comes to listings in the guide - with the two-Star rated Midsummer House and one Star Hambleton Hall the biggest names.
The Chubby Castor :
What Michelin say: Having spent most of his life in London, Adebola Adeshina found a new home in this 400 year old thatched pub. Inside it’s surprisingly modern, with a smart lounge and an intimate linen-laid dining room. Time-honoured recipes are reworked, with flavourful dishes presented in a restrained modern vein. 4UGIE4cONl8sVgaC10c5
Prevost @The Haycock, Wansford: What Michelin say: Set in the orangery of a lovingly restored former coaching inn, Lee Clarke’s restaurant is bright and colourful, with bird cage chandeliers, pergolas and a faux olive tree. Choose from three set menus of up to 8 courses: imaginative dishes have rich, hearty flavours and are served by an enthusiastic team.
The Six Bells at Witham on the Hill: What Michelin say: A bright, characterful pub with charming staff and a spacious courtyard. Pizzas are cooked in the wood-burning oven, and there's free-range rotisserie chicken available on Fridays and Saturdays – or pick one of the sophisticated dishes from the main menu. Bedrooms are stylishly appointed; Hayloft is the best.
The Olive Branch at Clipsham.
What Michelin say: Characterful village pub made up of a series of small rooms which feature open fires and exposed beams. The selection of rustic British dishes changes daily, reflecting the seasons and keeping things fiercely local. These are accompanied by real ales, homemade lemonade and vodka made from hedgerow berries. Bedrooms are cosy and thoughtfully finished.