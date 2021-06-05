14 great places in Peterborough for food and drink outside
The warm weather has added to the appeal of the Peterborough pubs and restaurants where food and drink alfresco is a delight.
So if you want to get away from it all this weekend and spend a leisurely afternoon in a beer garden, patio or courtyard, we have come up with some of the best options around the city.
Maybe you fancy afternoon tea at The Chalkboard on the Nene Embankment in Peterborough; a burger from the barbecue down by the river at the Queen’s Head in Nassington; a pizza from the outdoor oven at The Falcon in Fotheringhay; or a roast at the Blue Bell in Glinton. Whatever, we have got it covered.
