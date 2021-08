To celebrate the week - August 9 to 15 - we have put together a terrific looking guide if you are stuck for somewhere to go.

Maybe you would like a stunning view of the Cathedral from Sundays, or a riverside setting at The Chalkboard on the Embankment?

Or if you fancy something outside the city centre what about the newly opened Prevost at the Haycock Manor in Wansford, or Homme Nouveau in Whittlesey?

As ever always check with the venue for availability - and enjoy.

National Afternoon Tea Week Afternoon Tea at Prevost at the Haycock Manor Hotel, Wansford.

National Afternoon Tea Week Afternoon Tea at The Chalkboard on Peterborough Embankment

National Afternoon Tea Week Afternoon Tea at Homme Nouveau in Market Place, Whittlesey.

National Afternoon Tea Week Outdoor dining is returning to the Blue Bell in Glinton.