11 restaurants, pubs and bars in Peterborough advertising for staff

The jobs across a number of positions have all been advertised in the last 10 days at www.indeed.com where full details can be found.
1. Hospitality jobs in Peterborough
Argo Lounge in Bridge Street has advertised for bar staff
2. Hospitality jobs in Peterborough
The Bluebell in Helpston has advertised for front of house staff
3. Hospitality jobs in Peterborough
Coyotes Bar and Grill at New Road, Peterboroug,, has advertised for front of house staff
4. Hospitality jobs in Peterborough
The Draper's Arms in Cowgate has advertised for bar staff
