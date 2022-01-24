Hospitality jobs advertised in Peterborough

11 restaurants, pubs and bars in Peterborough advertising for staff

Peterborough’s hospitality businesses are continuing to recruit – and here are 11 pubs and restaurants that currently have vacancies.

By Brad Barnes
Monday, 24th January 2022, 5:00 am
Updated Monday, 24th January 2022, 6:18 am

The jobs across a number of positions have all been advertised in the last 10 days at www.indeed.com where full details can be found.

1. Hospitality jobs in Peterborough

Argo Lounge in Bridge Street has advertised for bar staff

Photo Sales

2. Hospitality jobs in Peterborough

The Bluebell in Helpston has advertised for front of house staff

Photo Sales

3. Hospitality jobs in Peterborough

Coyotes Bar and Grill at New Road, Peterboroug,, has advertised for front of house staff

Photo: Midlands

Photo Sales

4. Hospitality jobs in Peterborough

The Draper's Arms in Cowgate has advertised for bar staff

Photo: Midlands

Photo Sales
Peterborough
Next Page
Page 1 of 3