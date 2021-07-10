What will be coming home for you to eat?

10 places to order a takeaway in Peterborough as you watch England v Italy at home

It doesn’t have to be just football that is coming home tomorrow - it might be time for a takeaway in Peterborough and let someone else do the cooking.

By Brad Barnes
Saturday, 10th July 2021, 5:44 am

We have come up with some ideas of places in Peterborough you might want to try - and there is quite a selection. Indian and Nepalese, Chinese, Lebanese, Turkish, Moroccan, some grill and piri piri - oh and some pizza and pasta for those who want to show a little support for The Azzurri.

Enjoy the match and enjoy your takeaway.

1. Fancy a takeaway before the big match?

Sunday night takeaway? Lahore on Lincoln Road.

Buy photo

2. Fancy a takeaway before the big match?

Turkish Kitchen in New Road, Peterborough. EMN-160102-094454001

Photo: Midlands

Buy photo

3. Fancy a takeaway before the big match?

Sunday night takeaway? Shanghai Garden on Lincoln Road.

Buy photo

4. Fancy a takeaway before the big match?

Sunday night Takeaway? Mattoni, at Eye.

Buy photo
PeterboroughItalyEngland
Next Page
Page 1 of 3