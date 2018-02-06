FIRST LOOK: Inside new Peterborough restaurant The Chubby Castor

The waiting is over for fine food lovers wanting to try what is on offer at the new restaurant venture at the Fitzwilliam Arms in Castor.

After months of extensive renovation, The Chubby Castor officially opens its doors on Friday (February 9).

Adebola Adeshina, chef patron of the civilised dining restaurant, took a hands-on approach to prepare the Grade II Listed Building to provide diners with a relaxed venue, with a blend of modern and vintage design.

Preparing such an old building has brought along complications which has resulted in a slight delay to the opening, but chef Ade is now delighted to be able to welcome locals and people from surrounding areas, to a hopefully soon to be proven destination restaurant.

Ade said: “We are really looking forward to welcoming you to The Chubby Castor and serving you the highest quality of food.

“We hope that you appreciate the attention to detail we have brought to the renovations. From our William Edwards’ dinner service to the Newby London teas, or fine wines from Anthony Byrne, we have selected some of the finest British products for our customers.”

February will see a “soft launch” for the restaurant as the team grows, and bookings will be limited throughout the month.

Diners can choose from a selection of menus including a la carte, set lunch, dinner menus and Sunday roasts.

A private dining room which seats up to eight is available throughout February, and additional private function rooms will be available from late March onwards as the restaurant reaches full capacity.

To view the full menus and to book a table at The Chubby Castor go to www.thechubbycastor.com (bookings are recommended in February).

The dress code for diners will be smart casual.